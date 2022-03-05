▶️ Rally in support of Ukraine draws unlikely guests

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, so does the local support for Ukrainians, as well as the worry.

“Putin’s making a poor choice and we want to tell him to regret it,” said Kian Wright, a young demonstrator

Kian Wright and his brother Roman skipped school to join a small demonstration in Drake Park Friday afternoon in support of Ukraine.

Both brothers held up a sign they made themselves with the word “peace.”

Kian said the sign was his idea and elected to be the primary speaker for the siblings.

“I hope Putin regrets his choice and goes back and then maybe help get their country back and you know help build their buildings,” Wright said.

Around seven people marched to Peace Corner, bolstering signs, and sharing with me their personal connections to Ukraine and its people.

“I’ve been to Ukraine about 20 times, I have a daughter we adopted from there and her sister got adopted, so we’ve been very much involved,” said John Miller, another demonstrator.

I talked to a demonstrator whose wife is from Ukraine, another with a Ukrainian friend, and some who just want to help.

Even before the march, I found ribbons in the Ukrainian flags’ colors, blue and yellow, tied to the Drake Park bridge.

Another show of local solidarity for the Ukrainian people will happen tonight, when the flags at the Old Mill bridge turn those same colors.

“It’s like an argument and everybody fights and stuff and you can just be like ‘peace out people, stop,” said Wright.

Unfortunately, according to local political experts, they wish it was that simple.

“I just don’t see this political conflict resolving itself anytime soon,” said Sarah Henderson a Political Science professor at Oregon State University.

Henderson warned of the possibilities ahead.

“There’s no indication to me that Russia, as long as President Putin is calling the shots, is willing to negotiate,” Henderson said.

However…

“I don’t think President Putin was expecting the degree of unity between Europe and the United States,” Henderson said.

Unity seen through sanctions, protests, and the expressions of peace around the world, including two brothers’ cardboard sign.

“How does it make you feel when you see all these cars driving past honking, in support of Ukraine and in support of what you’re doing?” I asked the brothers.

“Pretty good,” Wright responded.