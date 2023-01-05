Homeowners urged to test for radon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

January is National Radon Action Month and Oregon state officials are encouraging people to test their homes for the dangerous gas.

Radon is an odorless, tasteless, invisible gas that comes up from the ground.

Longtime exposure can increase your risk of lung cancer.

It is the second-leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year in the United States.

The Oregon Health Authority has a radon awareness program and some Oregonians may qualify for a free test kit. Those kits normally go for $20-$30. And the cost of repairs for high radon levels can be in the thousands of dollars.

The OHA has more information about Radon, including how to apply for a free test kit, on its website.