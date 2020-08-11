Rad! Bend Blockbuster to become an Airbnb for 3 nights in September

Bend’s Blockbuster Video – AKA, the Last Blockbuster on Earth – is offering Bend residents a unique (and super cheap) chance to live out a 90s dream.

You can spend the night in the famous video store for an all-night movie marathon.

The kicker? It’s just $4.

Beginning August 17th at 1 p.m. you can book the Bend Blockbuster store for a one-night end-of-the-summer sleepover on September 18th, 19th or 20th.

A movie rental will cost you $3.99, but for a penny more you can book one of the stays (plus taxes and fees.)

Sandi Harding, the store manager, will be your host and she’ll stock the shelves with all the movies your heart desires before handing over the keys.

“Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with “new releases” from the ‘90s,” the Airbnb post says. “Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie.”

But, before dusting off those Blockbuster membership cards and jumping into the minivan for this end of summer stay, all guests who book should adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines around wearing masks and social distancing in a public space.

Interested guests should also note host rules that are those who request to book must be Bend residents and come from the same household to minimize risk.

This private sleepover has been planned with safety in mind, and guests can rest assured knowing that the store will be cleaned and prepared in accordance with CDC guidelines and consistent with the Airbnbenhanced cleaning protocol, Harding said in a release.

“And remember, the store is all yours for the night! So let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favorite ‘90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era.”

After the final guests check out, Blockbuster customers can check out the living room space during store hours for a limited time.

To celebrate the last Blockbuster in the world and its community, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of the store close to Sandi’s heart.

The booking period opens on August 17 at 1 p.m. at airbnb.com/BLOCKBUSTER.