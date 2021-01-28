Quick-thinking crews save multiple animals in La Pine garage fire

Fire destroyed a garage in La Pine Wednesday, but crews were able to save several animals from inside the house.

Fire Chief Mike Supkis said firefighters responded to 53374 Big Timber Drive around 6 p.m. and found the home’s attached garage engulfed.

A vehicle in front of the garage was also burning with exploding rounds of ammunition and flammable liquids burning.

The residents and two dogs escaped the fire with the help of law enforcement and firefighters, but another dog, two cats, large snakes, a gecko, fish and chicken were trapped in the home, Supkis said.

He said firefighters rounded up the animals and, instead of putting them outside in the freezing weather, moved them to a safe bedroom and protected them with positive pressure ventilation and hose streams until the fire was under control.

A man who lived in the home suffered smoke inhalation and first-degree burns when he tried to fight the fire with a hand-held fire extinguisher.

The garage and everything inside was destroyed and the home suffered significant damage as the fire spread to the attic space above the living area.

The fire is under investigation but officials are looking at a portable heat lamp used to keep the chickens warm in the garage.

The American Red Cross was contacted to offer assistance to the family as the home is currently uninhabitable.