Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin takes long road through Scotland

by The Associated Press

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin has slowly processed through the Scottish countryside on a journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Mourners in Scotland packed city streets and lined rural roads, and some tossing flowers to honor the monarch who died Thursday at Balmoral after 70 years on the throne.

In Aberdeenshire, farmers lined the route with tractors to honor the queen.

In Edinburgh, a huge crowd grew silent as the coffin passed by, then burst into applause.

King Charles III was formally proclaimed king on Sunday in the other nations of the United Kingdom — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — after a similar ceremony in Britain a day earlier.