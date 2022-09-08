by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday means that her eldest son will take the throne — King Charles III.

Here is the new order of royal succession after Charles, according to the Royal family website.

1. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge: first-born child of Charles and Princess Diana.

2. Prince George: first-born child of William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Because the royal order of succession is by blood, Catherine cannot take the throne as monarch.

3. Princess Charlotte: second-born child of William and Catherine.

4. Prince Louis: third-born child of William and Catherine. Until a few years ago, Louis would have been ahead of Charlotte because preference was given to male siblings. The 2013 Succession to the Crown Act removed that rule.

5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex: second-born child of Charles and Diana. Although he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S., Harry remains in the line of succession.

6. Archie: first-born child of Harry and Meghan.

7. Lilibet “Lili” Diana: second-born child of Harry and Meghan.

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York: third child of Queen Elizabeth II. He takes this spot ahead of his older sister, Princess Anne, who was born before the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act.

9. Princess Beatrice: first child of Prince Andrew.

10. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi: daughter of Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie: second child of Prince Andrew.

12. August Philip: son of Princess Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank

13. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex: fourth child of Queen Elizabeth II

14. James, Viscount Severn: second child of Prince Edward. Because his older sister was born before the 2013 succession act, he takes this spot.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor: first child of Prince Edward

16. Princess Anne, The Princess Royal: second child of Queen Elizabeth II

17. Peter Phillips: first child of Princess Anne

18. Savannah Phillips: first child of Peter and Autumn Phillips

19. Isla Phillips: second child of Peter and Autumn Phillips

20. Zara Tindall: second child of Princess Anne

Prior to her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Elizabeth expressed her “sincere wish” that Charles’ wife, Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when Charles ascends to the throne. The request tied up a loose end that had hung over the House of Windsor since Charles’ divorce from the popular Princess Diana. It was also seen as an effort to safeguard a smooth transition.

Because she is not a member of the royal family by blood, Camilla has no claim to the throne and will not become queen if Charles were to pass away or step down. It was the same for Prince Philip when he was alive and married to Elizabeth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.