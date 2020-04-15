Quarantine + Spring Weather = Landfills ‘overrun’ with customers

Deschutes County’s waste disposal sites have been a big increase in the number of people dumping trash, recycling and yard debris.

The head of the county’s solid waste division told county commissioners on Wednesday morning the Knott Landfill and every other transfer station is dealing with long lines.

On Saturday, the landfill saw triple the regular number of customers. Officials said they were overrun.

“People are coming out, I think initially, because they thought maybe the landfill was going to be closed, as part of the virus response. So, they wanted to get there before then,” said Timm Schimke, county director of solid waste. “And then, I think probably the biggest thing is, we have a whole lot of people with nothing to do who are cleaning out their garage, they’re doing their yard work and they’re coming out.”

He said at one point Saturday, the line of cars stretched from the dump out to 27th Street.

Deschutes Recycling and the landfill are working together to mitigate the traffic issues before next weekend, which is expected to be another busy one.