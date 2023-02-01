Police: Infant survives quadruple fatal Linn Co. crash involving 100 mph car

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An 8-month old girl survived a two-car, quadruple fatal collision Monday in Linn County. Oregon State Police say the vehicle that caused the crash was reportedly going more than 100 mph.

OSP said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 226 near Fish Hatchery Drive, a few miles east of Crabtree.

Police say a silver Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound at high speed when the driver was taking a curve and crossed into the eastbound lanes, hitting a Kia Sorrento. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.

RELATED: Bend snowmobiler thrown 100 feet after collision near Elk Lake

RELATED: Dill update: Injured pup getting rehab, but may not regain use of back legs

The driver of the Elantra, identified as Travis O. Longo, 26, of Albany, and his two passengers, Chloe L. Richmond, 18 of Lebanon and Skye R. Huskey, 18, of Lebanon, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Jessica M. Petrine, 29, was driving the Sorrento and was also killed.

An 8-month-old girl in the Sorrento was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OSP said excessive speed is considered the greatest contributing factor to the crash.

The highway was closed for approximately 6 hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted.