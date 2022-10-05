Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as Russian military losses mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory.

The documents finalizing the annexation were published Wednesday on a Russian government website.

In a defiant move, the Kremlin held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed” and that Russia would continue “consulting” residents about joining Russia.

He did not specify which additional Ukrainian territories Moscow is eyeing.

The four annexed regions were added in violation of international laws.