▶️ Donate your pumpkins: Animal rescue sanctuary asks for holiday leftovers

by Peyton Thomas

Are you looking for a use for that leftover Halloween pumpkin? Harmony Farms Sanctuary near Tumalo says they want your Jack-O-Lanterns for a good cause.

“The nice thing about pumpkins is almost every type of farm animal likes pumpkins too,” volunteer Shari Dumont said. “Instead of just doing their pumpkin carving, having it for a couple of days and then disposing of it in the garbage or composting it, just knowing it’s a good feeling that you’re doing something really good for these rescued farm animals.”

Harmony Farms Sanctuary is volunteer and donation powered. On the farm during Halloween this year, they’ve rescued more than 140 animals.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Jeep with giant skeleton spotted driving around Bend. Meet the owner.

RELATED: Tricks and treats found at the first annual Boo Bash over the weekend

“The majority of them have been abandoned, abused or neglected,” Dumont said. “They come here and they live out the rest of their lives in peace and harmony.”

A donation drop-off location is set up at the Pottery House in Tumalo, 64653 Bruce Ave, Bend, OR 97703.

“They’ll have a crate with our name on it that will say for Harmony Farm Sanctuary,” she said.

Pumpkins bedazzled or drawn on are not accepted, but all others are welcomed by the Harmony staff and most of all, Eleanor Pigby and her hungry friends.