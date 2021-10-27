PUC OKs rate hike for Cascade Natural Gas customers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you are a Cascade Natural Gas customer, prepare to pay a little more beginning in November.

Residential customers should expect their monthly bill to jump by a little more than 10%

Residential Customers – The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 60 therms per month will increase by $5.33 or 10.2%, from $52.12 to $57.45.

Commercial Customers – The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 252 therms per month will increase by $21.96, or 12.5%, from $175.35 to $197.31.

Industrial Customers – The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 1,580 therms per month will increase by $132.28, or 12.9%, from $1,026.18 to $1,158.46

Oregon’s Public Utilities Commission approved the rate hikes Wednesday, saying it reflects changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas.

The PUC says prices have gone up due to weather-related events .. and the price of natural gas worldwide.

Need to pinch your pennies? they say each degree you turn down the thermostat can save up to 3% on your bill.

Cascade Natural Gas serves more than 79,000 customers in the Bend region and parts of Northeast Oregon

Similar rate hikes were approved for natural gas customers using other providers across the state.