Public skating sessions return to The Pavilion on Dec. 14; reservations needed

The Bend Park and Recreation District will offer public skate sessions daily at The Pavilion beginning Monday.

The sessions will be limited to 50 people, in accordance with the state’s current COVID restrictions for Deschutes County.

Reservations are required; no drop-ins are allowed.

Skaters and spectators must reserve and pay for admission due to capacity limits.

Groups are limited to six people and two households.

Reservations can be made online or by phone at 541-389-7275 up to seven days prior to a session. Schedules and reservations are available at Pavilion Online Schedule.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as our ice activity offerings have adjusted to be aligned to recently updated public health requirements,” said Kevin Collier, Pavilion Center Supervisor. “As our local public health officials get updates from the state, they work with BPRD staff to clarify what activities and facilities can or cannot be available under the guidelines. We appreciate the partnership on the important logistics to help our community to stay active during these times.”

Other registration programs

The Pavilion also offers ice skating lessons, hockey programs and curling leagues.

View programs on Dec. 11 and register Dec. 15 for January ice programs for adults and youth.

Specialized Ice Times for Stick Time, Curling Time and Freestyle are available now and through the new year with reservations opening 72 hours prior to a session. Learn more online.

Oregon Health Authority guidelines continue to prohibit hockey scrimmages or games as contact sports.

The district also plans to offer recreation programs in January for art, enrichment and sports clinics and skills and drills. Registration is open now for some programs and more will be available for registration on Dec. 15.

Temporary rules at The Pavilion

The following are temporary rules in place at The Pavilion:

Wear a face covering at all times – indoors, outdoors and while on the ice.

Enter and exit via exterior gates for one-way flow.

Spectating is allowed only with a paid reservation due to capacity limits.

Skaters should arrive no more than 10 minutes before a session and depart promptly after.

Skaters and participants need to come dressed in gear, ready for the ice and should bring their own helmet. Helmets and skate assists are not be provided.

All activities and spectating are outside. The lobby and viewing room are closed.

Limit personal belongings. Lockers are not available.

Rental skates available. Skaters may bring own skates.

Full water bottle allowed. Please no other food or beverages.

Fire pit is open for breaks and spectating.

Exterior restrooms are open with one person /household permitted at a time.

For more information, visit The Pavilion webpage.