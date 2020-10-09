Public invited to give input on Bend affordable housing options

Bend residents are invited to attend a virtual public meeting with the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. to learn about fair housing laws and provide input on how rent burden could be eased in Bend.

The meeting will include a presentation and discussion on fair housing laws with the Fair Housing Council of Oregon.

The meeting will also include time for the community to provide input on the city’s efforts to promote equity through housing.

“The City of Bend has been working towards creating equity through housing for many years and are interested to hear from our residents about additional actions we should take related to housing,” said City of Bend Affordable Housing Manager Lynne McConnell.

More information about the meeting is available at www.bendoregon.gov/ahac