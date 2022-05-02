Public comment opens on managing archaeological permits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), part of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), requests public comment on proposed Oregon Administrative Rule changes that decide how the state issues archaeological permits.

The deadline for comments is 5:00 p.m. July 1, 2022.

State law requires a permit for archaeological excavation or collection of archaeological objects on public land.

Permits are also required for archaeological excavation within an archaeological site on private land.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled to review the proposed rule and take comments at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

Registration is required for anyone wishing to testify.

The hearing will be streamed live here.

Comments can also be submitted via:

Website: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx

Mail: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn: Jo Niehaus, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301

Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov

A full copy of the proposed amendments is available on the Proposed OPRD Rules website.

After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present final amended rules for consideration by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission later this year.