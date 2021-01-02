▶️ Protesters march from Capitol to Gov.’s house during New Year’s Day rally

Protesters once again surrounded Oregon’s Capitol today, many of them armed and unmasked.

The planned protests went on for much of Friday.

The video above is from around 2:00 p.m., when one of the larger protests broke from the Capitol and marched toward Gov. Kate Brown’s official residence.

The group is calling for Oregon to fully reopen.

Speakers at the event said Gov. Brown is overreaching with her authority.

Police have asked people for days to avoid the area in anticipation of this protest.

Just over a week ago, several people were arrested after forcing their way into Oregon’s Capitol building as the legislature voted for pandemic relief funds.

It appears the protests Friday were relatively peaceful.