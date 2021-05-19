Prosecutor says Durst’s own words show his guilt in killings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors that the words of multimillionaire Robert Durst will help convict him of murder.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told jurors Tuesday that some of the most damning testimony in the case will come from statements Durst made to police, a friend and documentary filmmakers.

Lawyers are presenting a new round of opening statements in Los Angeles County Superior Court after an unprecedented 14-months recess in the case because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000 at her Los Angeles home.