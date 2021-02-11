Proposed bill in Salem aims to limit bans on homeless camping

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cities and counties in Oregon looking to ban homeless people from sitting, sleeping and camping on public land may soon face a new barrier under a proposed bill introduced by state lawmakers earlier this month.

House Bill 3115 would require local governments to be “objectively reasonable” when regulating sitting lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry on public property.

If passed, the bill will largely force cities statewide to comply with the well known “camping lawsuit” in Boise, Idaho, where the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that prosecuting people for sleeping on the streets, when there are no shelter beds available, as unconstitutional and cruel and unusual punishment.