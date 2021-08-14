Proof of vaccine/negative COVID test for final shows at Les Schwab Ampitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The final three shows at the Les Schwab Ampitheater will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to get in the gate.

Live Nation, the entertainment giant that manages and promotes concerts, announced the policy change for venues and events they oversee.

It will require all artists, crew and attendees to be fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus starting October 4th.

Les Schwab Ampitheater Marketing Director Beau Eastes confirmed the final concerts of the season fall under the new guidelines.

Bands performing after the implementation of the new policy include 311, Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes, along with Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday.

Previously Live Nation gave artists the choice to require proof of vaccination or a negative test.

On Friday, Dave Matthews Band announced they will institute the same requirements at their performances after August 21st.

That includes the band’s date in Bend on September 8th.

Ticket holders have the option of a refund for any performance that falls under the vaccination or negative test requirements.

Eastes added the amphitheater required all staff to be vaccinated since they started assembling their team for this year’s concerts.

This is the first year the outdoor venue along the Deschutes River partnered with Live Nation to book and promote concerts.