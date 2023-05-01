▶️ Forget the limo: Vancouver-area teen takes date to prom in a tank

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Vancouver, Wash.-area high school student really turned heads at his prom on Saturday. He arrived in a tank!

Sherman Bynum, a junior at Camas High School in Washington near the Oregon border, rode an M3A1 Stuart tank to prom at the Portland Art Museum.

KOIN in Portland reports Sherman said he was inspired to go big when his school set aside a special parking lot at the museum so that attendees could make splashy arrivals.

To get it on track, Sherman — a thank enthusiast — needed to raise some cash. So Sherman and his friend, Camas HS senior Sam Tetro, hatched a plan to come up with the money.

First he tried looking at a Minnesota company that rents battle tanks, but that would cost $20,000. Then the museum got them in touch with a local guy and worked out a deal.

“The price tag is $1,000. And so we decided to turn a GoFundMe by the end of the night. When that GoFundMe was posted, we had about 570 bucks, we’d reached the next goal within the next two days.”

KOIN reports that Sherman did his due diligence to make sure this was all legal.

“According to all documents provided by the State of Oregon, and the information about the tank, we will be safely within road limits, and legal to carry this out. We are just looking to have fun and make a scene,” said Sherman.

Sherman, Sam and Sherman’s date, Mycah, loaded into the tank and rolled into prom.