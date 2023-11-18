Holiday Stocking Project brings joy to Central Oregon assisted living residents

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The holidays can be difficult for those living in an assisted living home, but one project is meant to spread joy.

For the Central Oregon Holiday Stocking Project, community members work together to make and fill more than 1,100 stockings for people around the High Desert.

“By the time they get to assisted living, they’ve lost almost anybody that they really had connections with that brought joy to them. And so this just brings more joy to them, makes them feel alive, makes them feel important,” said Shantel, Administrator for Memory and Assisted Living at Chinook Place.

The group hopes to distribute the stockings a week before Christmas.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating to this cause you can reach out to Cheryl Garr 541-633-3913 or at cheryl.garr@cambrex.com

