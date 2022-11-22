▶️ Project Central Oregon Stockings bringing cheer to assisted living residents

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A High Desert group wants to deliver holiday cheer to local seniors this season.

For the third year in a row, Project Central Oregon Stockings prepared goodie bags to put in their handmade holiday stockings.

Their goal is to deliver 1,000 stockings with gifts to every resident in Central Oregon assisted living memory care facilities around the region.

“Just being able to bring a group of people, like-minded people together that want to reach out and to do something kind for people that really have a need, especially during the holiday seasons,” said Cheryl Garr with Project Central Oregon Stockings.

This year, they have 80 people volunteering their time for the cause.

RELATED: Donated Redmond Christmas tree ready to go

RELATED: KIDS Center asks your help with gift card drive on Giving Tuesday