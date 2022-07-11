▶️ Program to aid Oregon veterans is back and needing volunteers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs needs volunteers to help vets across the state.

The volunteer program is back after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers help veterans access benefits and resources such as financial support, health care and other long-term care needs.

“We are proud of ODVA’s unique Veteran Volunteer Program and the work of Veteran Volunteer Coordinator Mark Newell,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick in a statement. “More than half of our Oregon veteran population today is over the age of 65 and many are not aware of the benefits they may qualify for. Many of these benefits can be life-changing. That’s why this program can be a critical lifeline for our vulnerable aging veterans and their loved ones.”

The next training session for people interest in signing up is at VFW Post 4108 in Redmond on July 21 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

To register or to get more information on the program, visit oregonvetvolunteer.com or contact Veteran Volunteer Coordinator Mark Newell at 971-720-8911 or ODVA_VeteranVolunteer@odva.oregon.gov.