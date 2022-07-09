Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Abbot Nutrition says baby formula production has resumed at the Michigan plant whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage.

Damage from severe thunderstorms had halted Sturgis plant operations in mid-June after just two weeks of renewed production.

Abbot says EleCare, a specialty formula, is being made at Sturgis following a July 1 reboot and that Similac production will resume as soon as possible.

Abbott is one of just four companies that produce 90% of U.S. formula.

Its recall in February of several leading brands squeezed supplies already strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.