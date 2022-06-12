Probe into fire at Gresham anti-abortion center underway

by The Associated Press

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Federal law enforcement is investigating a fire that broke out on Friday morning at an anti-abortion center in a suburb east of Portland.

The fire is the second at a religious-affiliated anti-abortion center to take place this week and comes amid increasing tensions surrounding abortion rights and the prospect of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that they considered the Oregon fire to be “suspicious in nature.”

KOIN-TV reported that the fire began at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning and that the investigation would involve multiple agencies.