Pro-law rally held in Bend aims to support police

A pro-law enforcement rally took place Friday night on the corner of 15th and Greenwood, across from the Bend Police Department.

Rally organizers say around 100 people were in attendance.

“We’re not here to say that anything in particular is more important than the other,” Scott McLean, the rally’s organizer, said. “But we want to say that police lives matter, that law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day and they don’t do that just out of the charity of their heart. They’re doing that because they want to, and they have a really difficult job and we’re here to support them.”

McLean said the rally is not in response to the recent ICE raid in Bend, and that it was planned prior.