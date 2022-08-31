Thieves take motorcycles, cars from Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon business has been stolen from twice recently.

Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend was hit around a month ago. Two motorcycles were stolen and an employee’s vehicle was taken.

The business suffered another loss Monday night. Thieves broke into the back lot and got away with multiple bikes and two customer cars.

“In the last six months, the theft and the crime has increased dramatically,” said Pro Caliber General Manager Dan Hollingsworth. “Not only here on the north side of town, but also downtown and everything. Businesses are frustrated. We’re having to spend extra money and resources to protect our facilities and our product.”

The thieves were able to avoid Pro Caliber’s cameras.

Police were able to find footprints and tire tracks but no arrests have been made and the investigation is on going.

