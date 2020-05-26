Prineville woman jailed; allegedly assaulted her 90-year-old grandma

A Prineville woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting her 90-year-old grandmother with a wine bottle, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Tim Durheim said deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and members of the Prineville Police Department and Crook County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a reported assault at a home on Peppermint Lane around 8:20 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a 90-year-old woman who lived at the home hiding in the bathroom. Durheim said she had a large laceration on the back of her head and was quickly taken to St. Charles to be treated.

Due to the nature of the call, the Central Oregon Major Incident Team responded and obtained search warrants for the Peppermint Lane home and another home in Prineville.

Durheim said the investigation revealed 40-year-old Sarah Smith had assaulted her grandmother with a wine bottle after an argument.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Crook County Jail on charges of multiple charges including second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Bail was set at $85,000.