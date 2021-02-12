Prineville woman cited for DUII, child uninjured after rollover crash

A Prineville woman was cited for drunk driving Thursday night after a rollover crash on the Ochoco Highway, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Mitch Madden said deputies were dispatched to the crash near NE Northshore Trail around 5:30 p.m.

Initial reports said two people were trapped inside a red Saturn that had gone down an embankment, rolled and collided with a tree.

Deputies arrived to find the car about 50 feet down the embankment. A child passenger was able to get out of the car after the crash and was not injured.

The driver, 42-year-old Kristi Teasdale, had also been able to get out of the car and deputies used a rope to pull her up.

Crook County Fire & Rescue arrived and took Teasdale to St. Charles in Prineville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Madden said deputies determined alcohol and medication were factors in the crash.

Teasdale was cited in lieu of custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The crash is still under investigation and more charges are pending, Madden said.