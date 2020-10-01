Driver cited after Prineville crash injures Bend motorcyclist

A Bend motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday when a car pulled out in front of him on Highway 126 in Prineville, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to Rimrock Road and Highway 126 around 6:40 a.m. and discovered a motorcyclist was riding east toward Prineville on the highway.

Captain Larry Seymour said Ryan Short was nearing the bottom of the grade when a car driven by 31-year-old Kristi Cross pulled out in front of him.

Short crashed into the rear driver’s side of the car and he was thrown from the bike.

Seymour said Short had obvious broken bones to both of his legs as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

He was taken to St. Charles Prineville and later taken to Bend via Air Link.

The extent of Short’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Seymour said Short was wearing a helmet and protective riding gear.

Cross was uninjured and issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device, Seymour said.

Damage to both vehicles estimated at over $5,000.

As officers were preparing to clear the first crash, and ODOT was still clearing traffic, a second crash occurred in the presence of PPD Officer, Clayton Hagen.

During the investigation, it was learned two vehicles traveling west had slowed during heavy traffic because of the crash scene, emergency vehicles and ODOT in the area.

A third vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Andrew McConnell of Prineville appeared to be traveling west at a high rate of speed, Seymour said.

As McConnell approached the two slowed vehicles he was not able to stop in time and crashed into one of the cars at a high rate of speed, which then caused that vehicle to crash into a third car.

None of the parties involved reported being injured at the time of the crash.

McConnell was issued a citation for careless driving and driving without a license.