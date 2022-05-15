Prineville woman arrested for transporting drugs into Crook County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville woman was arrested early Saturday morning on drug possession, manufacturing, and distribution charges after a long-term investigation.

At around 3 a.m., detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team arrested 42-year-old Judith L. Carter after she was identified as a fentanyl and methamphetamine importer and distributor within Crook County from the Portland metropolitan area.

The arrest took place when CODE Detectives, with the assistance of Oregon State Police Troopers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies, stopped Carter at a Madras truck stop.

It came after a multi-day surveillance operation throughout the metropolitan Portland area.

Detectives searched Carter’s Hyundai SUV and found a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, counterfeit prescription pills made of fentanyl, and additional evidence supporting the investigation.

Some of the evidence helped identify other drug traffickers working with Carter, and detectives expect more arrests to come as a result.

Carter was lodged in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Jail with the following criminal charges: