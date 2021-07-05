Prineville woman arrested after hit and run crash injures passenger

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville woman was arrested Sunday after a hit and run crash left a passenger injured in the Ochoco West community.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Daneka Clinton lost control when she turned too quickly hit a boulder, a road sign and damaged multiple speed bumps.

The investigation showed Clinton had left Shooter’s Saloon Saturday night with a man in the vehicle with her.

Clinton was driving home when she was involved in the crash and then left the scene to return home without reporting it.

During the crash the man suffered multiple injuries to his face and teeth as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Clinton was booked into the Crook County Jail for fourth-degree assault, criminal mischief, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

Deputies believe alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.