When the railroad bypassed Prineville in the early 1900s, Deschutes County was born and Prineville wondered if the writing was on the wall for it to become a ghost town. But thanks to substantial timber resources in the Ochocos along with large lumber mills seeing an opportunity on the horizon, Prineville became a boom town on its own.
In this week’s “Little Did I Know,” Meteorologist Scott Elnes takes a look at Central Oregon’s other pine-scented gold rush.
After you watch, check out these other features from Central Oregon Daily News on the history of logging, Prineville, Crook County and the Ochocos.
