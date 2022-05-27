by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

When the railroad bypassed Prineville in the early 1900s, Deschutes County was born and Prineville wondered if the writing was on the wall for it to become a ghost town. But thanks to substantial timber resources in the Ochocos along with large lumber mills seeing an opportunity on the horizon, Prineville became a boom town on its own.

In this week’s “Little Did I Know,” Meteorologist Scott Elnes takes a look at Central Oregon’s other pine-scented gold rush.

