Prineville teacher injured after incident with elementary student

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A staff member at Prineville’s Barnes Butte Elementary School suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after an incident with a student “struggling with emotional issues,” the district said.

Communications Director Jason Carr said police responded to the school and provided support Wednesday morning after the situation “escalated to a concerning level.”

The student was taken to the hospital for professional help, Carr said.

“We are thankful for the partnership of the Prineville Police Department, local paramedics, and the Best Care Crisis Response Team for their support,” Carr said in a statement. “Crook County School District honors the privacy of students and their families, and no other details will be released about the incident.”