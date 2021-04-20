Prineville state representative accuses colleague of sexual harassment

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker says she was subjected to sexual harassment and pressured to take part in a “quid-pro-quo” arrangement by state Democratic Rep. Brad Witt of Clatskanie.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports state Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson of Prineville outlined the allegations Monday in a letter to Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek.

Breese Iverson has asked that Kotek remove Witt from the three legislative committees she and he both serve on. Kotek’s office said Tuesday the speaker was setting up a meeting with the state’s legislative equity officer, who fields harassment complaints, about options.

Witt has said he believes “101% that it will be found that there was no ill intent on his part whatsoever.