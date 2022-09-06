▶️ 9/11 memorial in Prineville honors those lost in the attacks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A display in Crook County is honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The 9/11 tribute in downtown Prineville is dedicated to all those who lost their lives in the attacks.

It was created by Chuck Pore, who prepared the display until his death in 2020.

Two Prineville residents are keeping the tradition going, hoping to share this tribute with others in the community.

“Police officers that were killed that day their pictures are mounted,” said Mona Glade of Prineville. And we’re also adding t-shirts that years we requested from departments around the state of Oregon and we’re continuing to add on to those.”

The public is invited to view the display, which will also be illuminated for viewing at night.

It’s located at Rick Steber Makers, 131 NE 5th Street.

The display will remain up through Sept. 12