Above and beyond: Prineville police find lost wedding ring at park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three Prineville Police officers and Crook County Parks staff are being thanked for helping a woman who lost her wedding ring at Rimrock Park.

Prineville Police said on Facebook that Officers Pelayo, Takagi and Coffman used a metal detector in the search. After spending some time narrowing down the alert tones, they found the ring smashed deep in the grass.

The police department also sent a shout out to “Larry and his crew at Crook County Parks and Recreation” for their assistance.

“Team effort from all, and that’s what living in Prineville is all about, the police department said.