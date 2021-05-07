Prineville Reservoir first Oregon park to get “dark sky” nod

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Prineville Reservoir State Park has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park and is the first Oregon park to make the list of the places around the world with the least nighttime light pollution.

The certification recognizes the exceptional quality of the park’s night skies as well as the park’s efforts to install responsible lighting and educate the public about light pollution.

Prineville Reservoir joins only 174 locations worldwide to have followed the rigorous application program.

The park’s location in Central Oregon, which is booming in population, makes it more critical as a place to enjoy star-gazing without light pollution.