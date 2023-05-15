▶️ Prineville Reservoir now 100% full for 1st time in 2 years

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some good news Monday for recreational boaters, anglers and irrigators this summer.

Prineville Reservoir is 100% full. It has filled up fast in the last few weeks and all six public boat ramps are open for use.

The Oregon Parks Department tells us it has been at least two years since the water was this high.

In addition to Prineville, Haystack Reservoir is at 90% capacity and Ochoco and Wickiup reservoirs are both around 60%, with the levels rising daily.

