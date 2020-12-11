Prineville Rep. asks Oregon attorney general to back Texas-led election lawsuit

Various members of the Oregon House and Senate signed a joint letter Friday calling on Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to join the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to reverse the election results.

State Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson, a Republican from Prineville, was listed among the twelve state senators and state representatives who signed the letter.

“We the undersigned urge you to join the growing list of states joining the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas in which they have argued that electors from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should not be allowed to cast their votes in part because those states unconstitutionally changed their voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic to allow for increased mail-in ballots,” the letter reads.

President Trump is getting significant support from republicans for the long shot lawsuit. 106 House Republicans, which is more than half, are backing the effort to throw out the results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Most legal experts say the lawsuit has no merit and expect the justices to reject it.

The full letter is available below.

Dear Attorney General Rosenblum,

We the undersigned urge you to join the growing list of states joining the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas in which they have argued that electors from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should not be allowed to cast their votes in part because those states unconstitutionally changed their voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic to allow for increased mail-in ballots.

According to the complaint, filed in the US Supreme Court:

“…[T]he 2020 election suffered from significant and unconstitutional irregularities in the Defendant States:

•Non-legislative actors’ purported amendments to States’ duly enacted election laws, in violation of the Electors Clause’s vesting State legislatures with plenary authority regarding the appointment of presidential electors.

•Intrastate differences in the treatment of voters, with more favorable allotted to voters – whether lawful or unlawful – in areas administered by local government under Democrat control and with populations with higher ratios of Democrat voters than other areas of Defendant States.

•The appearance of voting irregularities in the Defendant States that would be consistent with the unconstitutional relaxation of ballot-integrity protections in those States’ election laws. All these flaws – even the violations of state election law – violate one or more of the federal requirements for elections (i.e., equal protection, due process, and the Electors Clause) and thus arise under federal law.” We believe that fair elections are vital to our democratic republic and that the submission of electors by these four states should be at least postponed.

Respectfully,

State Senator Chuck Thomsen State Senator Dennis Linthicum

State Senator Alan Olsen

State Senator Kim Thatcher State Representative Bill Post State Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson

State Representative Greg Barreto

State Representative Gary Leif

State Representative Mike Nearman

State Representative E. Werner Reschke

State Representative-Elect Bobby Levy

State Representative David Brock Smith