Prineville rep. ‘disappointed’ in report after harassment claim vs. colleague

Prineville Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson said Thursday she was “disappointed” with the findings of an independent investigator following texts from a colleague she thought were inappropriate.

An investigator hired by the Oregon Legislature concluded Democrat Rep. Brad Witt, of Clatskanie, did not intend to tell Breese Iverson, a Republican, he would vote for her bill in exchange for sexual favors.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports, however, the investigator did find that Breese Iverson “was not unreasonable” to interpret Witt’s text message as sexual harassment.

According to screenshots of messages, the exchange happened after Breese Iverson asked Witt to back her bill easing red tape for reservoir owners in her district.

Breese Iverson told Central Oregon Daily News on Thursday that she hopes the legislature’s investigation process will improve to help those who are filing complaints feel more supported.

“I honestly don’t know why someone else would want to go through this process,” she said. “I don’t expect it to be easy, but it’s been extremely difficult and causes a lot of additional concerns.”

Witt says he’s gratified that the probe dealt with the facts and looks forward to a final resolution.

