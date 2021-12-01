Prineville Rep. Breese-Iverson named House Republican leader

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rep. Christine Drazan stepped down as the Oregon House Republican Caucus Lader on Tuesday and members selected Prineville Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson to replace her.

Drazan, from Canby, served as Caucus Leader since 2019.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Republican Leader in the Oregon House during these challenging times,” said Representative Drazan. “Today I stepped down from this role to focus my efforts on preparations to serve our state in a new way. I have enjoyed working alongside my Republican colleagues who have been committed to amplifying the voices of tens of thousands of Oregonians that feel unheard by our current state leadership.”

Representative Breese-Iverson first began serving as a State Legislator in 2019

“It’s an honor to be chosen by my friends and colleagues for this role,” said Breese-Iverson. “I’m proud of the work that this Caucus has achieved together in recent years, standing up to the one-party dominance that controls this state. The size of state government has ballooned after a decade of Democrats’ liberal agenda-driven focus and as a result made Oregon more expensive for everyone. I look forward to continuing our work in this new role to fight for much-needed balance. House Republicans will not stop pushing for solutions that focus on the actual needs of Oregonians.”

In October, the Senate’s GOP leader stepped down, and the caucus named Bend Rep. Tim Knopp as the new leader.