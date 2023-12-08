Prineville posts new Bend billboard, but makes fun of its ‘Prinevelle’ typo

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Remember that sign along Highway 97 in Bend to promote tourism in Prineville, but it misspelled the name of the city? A corrected ad is now up, but the city is still poking fun at itself for the error.

The new sign reads “Prinevelle,” but with that word scribbled out. Then it says “Prineville: Eat, shop & play just 35 miles away.”

About a month ago, the billboard read “Explore Prinevelle” before people realized that the letter “i” was replaced with an “e.” If you didn’t take a close look, it was pretty easy to miss.

The City of Prineville partnered with businesses to buy the original ad. A lot of people had to approve it before it was placed along the busy highway.

“It was approved and moved forward, but I think what happened when the company moved it forward to the printer they sent the wrong file that was of a previous one that had not been accepted. Therefore, the spelling mishap was overlooked completely,” Prineville Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Jeff Fox told Central Oregon Daily News on Nov. 13.

Fox said then that the typo may be a blessing in disguise because of the attention it was getting online.

“I wish we could take credit for it being on purpose because sometimes, these are favorable mistakes to have,” Fox said.

The ad was replaced with a Smokey Bear ad later that day. But it appears the city decided it wanted to keep having fun with the typo.