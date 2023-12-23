Prineville porch pirate video: He may be following delivery trucks, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Prineville Police are asking for the public’s help to find a porch pirate who was caught on home surveillance video. Police say the person may be following delivery trucks.

Police released video of the incident, which happened on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Ochoco Point (NE Hudspeth area).

“It appears the subject may be following UPS/Fed Ex trucks and once they deliver, he quickly approaches and takes the package,” Prineville Police said on Facebook.

The person appears to be a male, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a slender build, police say. He is wearing a red jacket, black beanie, black Columbia sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call Prineville Police at 541-447-4168 or message them on Facebook. You may also email the investigating officer, Jon Dragoon at jdragoon@prinevillepd.org.