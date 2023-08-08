Armed Prineville man in standoff charged with killing dog, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A report about a man who allegedly shot a dog and threatened a neighbor led to a standoff with police in Prineville Monday night.

It started around 6:40 p.m. at a home at the intersection on NW 7th Street, a couple blocks east of Harwood Park and Kilowatt Field.

Prineville Police said witnesses reported the intoxicated man was still inside his hime and armed.

RELATED: China Hat Road traffic stop leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest

RELATED: Police: Bend gun store burglary suspect tries to escape ambulance handcuffed

Officers and Crook County Sheriff’s deputies arrived. After several attempts to get the man to come out, Central Oregon Emergency Response Team negotiators responded. The man was taken into custody a short time later without incident or injury, Prineville Police said.

A search warrant was granted and police found several firearms and ammunition, according to Prineville PD.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Mark Thrasher, 65, is charged in Crook County with unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated animal abuse for allegedly killing the dog and disorderly conduct.