Prineville PD chief, captain on leave nearly 6 months; investigation concluded

The City of Prineville is looking at its next steps after a third-party investigation involving the police chief and a police captain, who have been on leave nearly six months, has concluded.

Chief Larry Seymour and a police captain have been on paid non-disciplinary administrative leave since July 21, 2023. At the time, the City said there would be an investigation “into an internal non-criminal personnel matter.”

A City of Prineville spokesperson said Tuesday that the city “is in the process of evaluating internal options for the next steps” now that the investigation is completed.

“We will provide an update as soon as practically possible,” the spokesperson said.

The City has not confirmed the name of the captain, citing an internal personnel investigation.

