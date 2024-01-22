Prineville police chief, captain resign after 6-month leave, investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Prineville Police Chief Larry Seymour and Captain Rob Gray have resigned from the department, the City of Prineville said Monday. It comes six months and one day after their were placed on leave while a third-party investigation was conducted.

Seymour and Gray were placed on paid non-disciplinary administrative leave July 21, 2023. At the time, the City said there would be an investigation “into an internal non-criminal personnel matter,” but has not gone into further specifics.

The resignations take effect immediately.

“The City wishes them both the best in their future endeavors,” the City said in a statement.

RELATED: Prineville police chief, captain placed on administrative leave

Lieutenant Shane Wilson will remain acting as the officer in charge during what the City calls the transitional period.

“The City will be working with our public safety team and public safety professionals to maintain continuity of operations and evaluate and determine our next steps,” the City said.





