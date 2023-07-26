Prineville police chief, captain placed on administrative leave

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Prineville Police Chief Larry Seymour and a police captain have been placed on what the City of Prineville says is “non-disciplinary paid administrative leave.”

Here is a statement from the City of Prineville, which does not provide the name of either official.

The Prineville Chief of Police and Police Captain have been placed on paid non-disciplinary administrative leave, effective Friday, July 21, 2023. The decision was made pending further investigation into an internal non-criminal personnel matter.

Lieutenant Shane Wilson is acting as the officer in charge.

No decisions will be made until a thorough investigation has been completed.

“We will strive to keep the public informed to the extent allowed while respecting the privacy and rights of the individuals involved,” said City Manager Steve Forrester.

RELATED: Crook County ceremony honors peace officers lost in line of duty

RELATED: Above and beyond: Prineville police find lost wedding ring at park

A City of Prineville spokesperson tells Central Oregon Daily News that it cannot confirm the name of the captain, citing an internal personnel investigation. She said the City will not comment any further on the matter.

Central Oregon Daily News is working to confirm more details about the leave.