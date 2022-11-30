▶️ Prineville police trying to reunite stolen items with owners

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police in Prineville are trying to reunite people with their property that has been recovered from a string of car thefts.

Prineville Police say a suspect stole property from cars parked at motels between November 23-26.

The suspect is now in custody.

The property includes Dewalt-brand tools. But police are not releasing a photo of the items in the hopes the rightful owner can identify them with specific details.

If you believe your property has been stolen, contact the Prineville Police Department at 541-447-4168.

