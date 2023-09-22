Pioneer High School student hit by car while crossing Prineville Street

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School District said that a Pioneer High School student was hit by a car on Lynn Boulevard Thursday. The district is using it as a reminder for drivers to be cautious in the area.

The district said it happened around noon as students returned from lunch. The student was taken to St. Charles-Prineville and is expected to be OK.

Superintendent Dr. Duane Yecha said in a press release that Lynn Boulevard, which serves a large neighborhood along with Pioneer and Crook County High Schools, has always been a safety concern.

“It’s a busy area with lots of traffic and students walking to school. It’s an area that has always concerned me because of all the activities before, during, and after school. I’d like to ask the community to be extra vigilant and slow down, especially when children are walking along the road,” Yecha said.

The district did not say if the driver involved was cited.

