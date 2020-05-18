Prineville PD: Caregiver arrested for stealing from elderly woman

A Prineville woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing money and the identity of an elderly woman she was caring for, according to police.

Prineville Police Captain Larry Seymour said officers in late April began an investigation into an elder abuse claim at a modified living area for seniors.

Officer John Adkins, who led the investigation, spent several weeks combing through bank records of an elderly woman who was being taken care of by 50-year-old Shawna Mohning.

Seymour said the investigation revealed Mohning had stolen several thousand dollars from the victim, including applying for loans using the victim’s personal information. The money was stolen while Mohning was being paid to care for the elderly woman, Seymour said.

Mohning was interviewed and arrested on May 15th charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment, computer crime, identity theft, first-degree theft among other charges. Additional charges are pending.

She was booked in the Crook County Jail on $100,000 bail.

The Prineville Police Department would like to thank Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Crook County District Attorney’s Office for their help with the investigation.

Any further information on this case can be sent to the case agent, Jonathan Adkins or the Detective Sergeant, Shane Wilson by calling 541-447-4168 or leaving an email at jadkins@prinevillepd.org or swilson@prinevillepd.org